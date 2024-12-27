Surviving Market Upheaval in the New Economic Era (Bob Kudla)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
This year's Bitcoin halving is unique with the new administration, impacting tech, pharma, energy, and defense. With energy prices dropping and bonds rising due to less spending, watch MicroStrategy lead the Bitcoin carry trade as it highlights fiat's shortcomings. 2025 will be an interesting year, buckle up.
Americans can stock up on shelf-stable premium beef from Prepper All Naturals'
High-Quality Cooked and Freeze-Dried Beef for Long-Term Storage… Or Not!
🍅 Free Sustainability Course from Marjory Wildcraft and The Grow Network
🔥 Kelly Kettle boiling water in the outdoors quick and easy https://patriotprepared.com/shop/kettle2030/
Pro Clear Cleanse Dried tablets, just add water and your emergency cleaning needs are met. you don't need bottles and bottles of cleaner, you can store the same potential in the tablets, then just add water and , bam, you have a bottle of cleaner that can be used for dish washing or heavier grease cut like cleaning an oven.
Pro Clear Cleanse Cuts Through Grease And Grime Like A Chef’s Knife
https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3RLNML9/PLNH5K/
The Unsettling State of Americas Food Security https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3RLNML9/PK9LDZ/
David DuByne
https://www.youtube.com/c/MiniIceAgeConversationsPodcast
http://www.PayPal.me/adapt2030
and
Ransom Godwin
https://www.youtube.com/c/MOUNTAINHIGHTIME
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/RansomGodwin
Help the Show and Help Yourself: