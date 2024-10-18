Our NEWEST Sponsor

Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money back guarantee you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

https://yourmp.cardiomiraclehealth.com/

Focused Consciousness Can Cure Anything

with Shaolin Grandmaster DeRu

Shaolinchan-foundation.org, Shaolin-world.net, 770-286-9808

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub

As we are all aware, chronic disease has gotten out of control. Yet, the best our allopathic doctors can do is prescribe drugs to relieve symptoms; they don’t know how to root out the causes of the issues. In the end, this just makes matters worse. Good for the medical system… bad for you and me.

Grandmaster DeRu hails from the legendary Shaolin Temple in China. His mission, in part, is to help people heal themselves through a combination of traditional Chinese medicine and focused consciousness. By properly focusing your mind on the health issue, DeRu says we can restore our body’s balance and heal. He speaks with authority. DeRu has helped take many who were near death to a state of well-being. Of course, lifestyle is perhaps the biggest part of that.

He writes: “You need to be in the state of perpetual self-learning and self-discovery that is imbued with total freedom and responsibility to be awakened to and enlightened, to unveil the innate intelligence and wisdom to be totally free from any disease. True freedom in eco-living is with peace and compassion. That is the essence of Kung Fu in practice! The benefits can go far beyond healing, too.”

DeRu was one of the earliest Shaolin pioneers to enter the U.S., spreading Chan, natural healing, Shaolin Kung Fu and Tai Chi Kung Fu in the United States and abroad. He is known as the “Father of American Sanda”. In addition, DeRu is known for having spread and taught traditional Chinese medicine and self-healing for nearly 30 years. He has helped many patients with advanced stage 4 cancer recover their health and well-being. His research on mind-body medicine was one of the first papers recognized by the mainstream U.S. medical community, and it was published (1) in the FASEB Conference Journal, Special Edition, in 1991.

1. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shi_Deru