You are born to birth miracles - Prophet Ezekiah Francis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You are born to birth miracles
Prophetic Time | 10 October 2024 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)
https://youtube.com/live/HeDlH-7wF8M
Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)
https://youtube.com/live/aOU1dOhKY9U
Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)
https://youtube.com/live/0LLD3qA83C8
Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)
https://youtube.com/live/JzjNUJG7aDk
Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)
https://youtube.com/live/kt2RGEs_Pxg
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us
+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290
(or) Send your prayer requests to the link
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:
Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Ways to Give
UPI : berachpro@icici
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit