Real HEART Function. Modern Cardiology is LYING to you. Dr. Tom Cowan

Fascinating summary of real heart function. Essential medical knowledge. As usual, modern cardiology (heart science) is lost somewhere in the weeds...

THE PROBLEM WITH HEART BLOCKAGE THEORY:

"I looked at every published paper where they did autopsies on people who died of heart attacks to see how many of them had a blocked artery...What I found was the lowest was 18% [had a blocked artery]. The highest number was 78% [had a blocked artery]. That still means that 22% of people who died of a heart attack, the worst of the worst, did not have any blockage [in the heart arteries]. Why did they die? And if it is 18%, that means 80% died from something else [other than a blocked heart artery]....Artery Blockages almost always come after the 'heart attack', not before. See Giorgio Baroldi MD 1979 Study in the American Heart Journal, "Sudden coronary death. A postmortem study in 208 selected cases compared to 97 'control' subjects"

FULL PRESENTATION

Core Aspects of the Book Human Heart, Cosmic Heart

https://rumble.com/v6tgopr-core-aspects-of-the-book-human-heart-cosmic-heart.html

BOOK

https://drtomcowan.com/products/human-heart-cosmic-heart

HEART HEALING. WHAT IS STROPHANTHUS?

https://drtomcowan.com/pages/strophanthus

"This is a very revealing case as it shows that strophanthus can improve, in some cases dramatically, the overall heart function....Historically, the main use of Strophanthus seed extracts and its “active” ingredient, Ouabain, has been to support heart function. Over the years, we have seen many people whose functional capacity has improved as a result of taking our extracts. People have experienced less chest pain; their cardiac function as measured by the ejection fraction has improved; and their BNP levels, a marker of congestive heart failure, have normalized. We describe several of these cases in detail towards the end of this page." ~ Dr. Tom Cowan





"Additionally, because Strophanthus seed extracts have a tonifying effect on the parasympathetic nervous system, many people using our strophanthus seed extracts report an overall sense of well-being, better sleep and less anxiety. Strophanthus seed extracts catalyze the conversion of the metabolic toxin lactic acid into the vital nutrient pyruvate. This conversion means that people using Strophanthus seed extracts have improved metabolic efficiency, a key factor in many chronic diseases." ~ Dr. Tom Cowan