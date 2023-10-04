DEATH LIGHTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Short clip from an excellent interview by Maria Zeee with Mark Steele on kill weapons. This short clip is related to street lights. The full interview is a must see, on zeeemedia.com and also on Brighteon.
5G Weapons Expert on Oct 4 FEMA EBS, Smart City Kill Weapons Mark Steele – 5G Weapons Expert on Oct 4 FEMA EBS, Smart City Kill Weapons