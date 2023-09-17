REESE REPORT | CCP Satellites Over Maui At Time of Fires





‼️The most efficient way to ignite a fire on the surface from a satellite in Earth orbit would be to paint the target in segments by pulsing the laser with an advanced targeting system to see if this were possible favas calculated what it would require to create a meter wide mile long fire fired from a satellite. The Earth's atmosphere will absorb and scatter some of the laser energy, and so the laser would need to be in a wavelength range that minimizes this.





The most effective wavelength would be in the near infrared range, which would allow better transmission through the atmosphere. The nearer infrared range would be invisible to the naked eye and would also have a minimal reaction with objects colored blue on the Earth's surface. The power of the laser would need to be in the hundreds of kilowatts range. And so Favas based his calculations on a 10 megawatt laser firing from earth orbit, assuming that the atmospheric loss amounts to 50% of the overall power and only five megawatts reaches the surface as a one square meter beam, it would ignite a fire almost instantly.





If this five megawatt beam was pulsed across a one meter by one mile long area in segments, then the time to ignite the entire area would be roughly 2.7 minutes, and it would only take approximately 8.8 seconds to melt an aluminum alloy wheel.





The amounts of energy required to pulse a 10 megawatt laser for 2.7 minutes would require approximately 3,220 capacitors, which would amount to about 32,200 kilograms in weight using MetLab software and plugging in public data provided from norad. He found that satellites launched and monitored by the CCP were directly above the Maui fires at the time of ignition.





𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐂𝐏𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐟𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟒𝟖,𝟓𝟎𝟎 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝, 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐢𝐧 F𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐬' 𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬. 𝐁𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐂𝐏 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐦𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐥𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲. 𝐇𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂CP 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟕𝟎 𝐠𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐭 𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐰. 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭'𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬.





Adjusting NORAD default coordinated universal time or U T C to the local time zones, Favas found the following:





The Yolinda fire was ignited at approximately 10:47 PM on August 7th at this exact time. C C P satellite labeled NORAD 5 3 2 9 9 was directly over the location. The Lahaina fire was ignited at approximately 6:37 AM on August 8th at this exact time. C C P satellite labeled NORAD 5 5 8 3 6 was directly over the location.





The cooler fire was ignited at approximately 11:30 AM on August 8th at this exact time, C C P satellite labeled NORAD 5 3 2 9 9 was directly over the location. The so-called Deep State does not want you to know that deadly lasers of mass destruction are freely traveling above us, and you can check this all for yourself @stevefaves.com, where he provides the source code and has developed a specific software program that you can download and check for these satellites yourself.





And, uh, it's a very short program. It's only maybe like 15 lines of code using, uh, existing, um, satellite tracking software that's available online.





#𝐌𝐚𝐮𝐢𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞





