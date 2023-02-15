What is kratom.org?

kratom.org is a group of people who are dedicated to educating the public about the safe and effective plant medicine called kratom. They also fight against misinformation that is spread about kratom, and they seek to protect the legality of this plant. They are focused on promoting the responsible use of kratom through a variety of methods, such as their website and their advocacy campaigns.

Their mission is to protect full consumer access to kratom and to preserve and protect the freedom of consumers in the United States to make their own choices on their health and well-being. This includes working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to encourage them to alter their approach to regulating kratom products.

They also support standards for the purity of kratom products. This is important, because contaminated kratom can be harmful for consumers. This is why kratom.org has created a program to ensure that only high quality kratom products are available on the market.

Founded in 2018, kratom.org is a non-profit organization that is led by Ash and Drew Turner, as well as Chris Bell. They have been in the kratom industry for a long time and have a lot of experience with it.

They have also set up an educational campaign that aims to help the public understand how this plant works. The website is packed with infographics and studies, and there are many other resources for those who are new to kratom.

kratom.org has also created a forum where people can share their stories about kratom and how it has helped them. This has been a very successful way for kratom.org to reach out to people and to let them know that they are not alone in their experiences with this product.

Another great feature of kratom.org's website is their certification program for kratom vendors. This program ensures that only high-quality kratom is being sold to the public, so it's essential that any person who is looking to purchase kratom online be sure to choose an kratom.org-certified vendor.

kratom.org is a very good source for information on kratom, as they have plenty of resources and experts on hand to answer questions. They have also been in the industry for a long time, so they are aware of the dangers that can come from contaminated products and shady vendors. This has made them one of the leading kratom organizations in the United States.



