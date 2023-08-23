Police Manhandle Antifa Militants & Communists Blocking Pathway for Parents Protest of LGBT curriculum

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
#BREAKING 🚨 | Police declare unlawful assembly, begin clearing street in front of LAUSD HQ.
Police Manhandle Antifa Militants and Communists Blocking Pathway For Parents Protesting LGBT Curriculum for Minors in Los Angeles
Parents are trying to make their way to a scheduled peaceful protest they had planned, and pro LGBT activists, Antifa and Revolutionary Communists have blocked off the entrance.
Police in riot gear declared an unlawful assembly and tried to disperse the crowd.
Antifa militants and masked revolutionary Communists clashed with police officers.
Police manhandled the Commies blocking the road and made a few arrests.
https://twitter.com/AnthonyCabassa_/status/1694073551526207741?s=20