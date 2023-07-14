Brighteon Broadcast News, July 14, 2023 - Bombshell, historic court decision affirms cryptocurrencies are NOT regulated securities

0:00 Intro

9:00 Big Decision on XRP

34:51 BRICS & Robert T. Kiyosaki

47:18 Interview with Peggy Hall





- Huge court decision means cryptocurrencies aren't, themselves, securities

- Only when crypto is offered to institutional investors with CONTRACTS is it considered a security

- Ripple's huge victory means SEC's latest attempt to destroy #crypto has failed

- If XRP isn't a security when sold to the public through online exchanges then NOTHING IS

- Robert Kiyosaki urges people to move out of failed fiat and into #gold, #silver and #Bitcoin

- Almost exactly the same as my conclusions: Gold, silver and PRIVATE crypto

- BRICS meeting in August will spell the beginning of the end of global dollar dominance

- BRICS nations to announce a gold-back global cryptocurrency for international settlement

- The #dollar becomes increasingly useless by the day, no informed person will want to hold it

- Full interview with Peggy Hall, who is offering a free seminar: "Know Your Rights"

- How to push back against vax mandates and mask mandates, using your patients' rights





