No Mistakes Blues

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
at Impulse Music Company 2023.08.02 A distillation of "Mistakes Were NOT Made- An Anthem for Justice" by Margaret Anna Alice at https://tinyurl.com/5hfurer5
[intro — DGDDGGDDADGD]
[D] Armenian Genocide -- not a mistake.
[G] Holodomor -- not a mistake.
[D] Final Solution -- not a mistake.
[D] Great Leap Forward -- not a mistake.
[G] Killing Fields -- not a mistake.
[G] 2020s Great Democide – not a mistake.
[D] Name a genocide -- not a mistake
[D] Say otherwise, give Them the out they can take.
[A] They do not botch.
[D] They do not bungle.
[G] They do not blunder.
[D] They are not incompetent.
[A] They ae not ignorant.
[D] There is no spontaneous mass panic.
[G] They did plan in plain sight.
[D] They still plan in plain sight.
[solo -- DADDAADDAEAD]
[D] They calculate.
[A] They formulate.
[D] They classify.
[D] They articulate.
[A] They fabricate.
[A] They falsify.
[D] They obligate.
[D] They generate.
[A] They deny.
[E] They terrorize us.
[A] They isolate us.
[D] They gaslight us.
[A] They dehumanize us.
[E] They wound us.
[A] They kill us.
[D] Don’t let them get away with not a mistake.
[A] Don’t let them get away with not a mistake.
[D] Don’t let them get away with not a mistake.
video link https://tinyurl.com/3z5z57mz