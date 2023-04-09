You Decide, Episode 5: Led By the Spirit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do you know what it means to be led by the Spirit of the Most High? Episode 5 of You Decide! takes a look at the Biblical definition of what it means to be led by the Holy Spirit vs leading your life according to the flesh. The comparison may surprise you!
For our most current content please visit our YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@northernohr?sub_confirmation=1