Selfish Women End Up UNHAPPY!

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux reviews a series of posts on X from Steve Kornacki on contemporary views on success among Generation Z, emphasizing the differing priorities influenced by gender and political affiliations. Steve Kornacki discusses how Trump-supporting men equate success with familial responsibilities and having children, while Harris-supporting women prioritize career fulfillment and financial independence. Stefan examines the implications of these differing definitions, noting how a self-oriented perspective may lead to emotional instability, particularly for women distancing themselves from traditional roles. The discussion also highlights the psychological impacts of prioritizing individualism over familial connections, advocating for the nurturing of family ties as a path to emotional well-being and stability. Kornacki concludes by urging listeners to reflect on their personal definitions of success in light of societal influences.





