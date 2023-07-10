PKA Circumcision Debate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Taylor is based. Kyle is so wrong here, any woman who ends it purely over being uncut is someone you don’t want to be with anyway You will never see more coping mechanisms and mental gymnastics on any issue than you will on this topic. His male anatomy is near and dear to him, so I think it's just too much for some men to admit that they had a part of themselves taken away that they can never get back.