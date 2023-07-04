BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
USGI Canvas Sling AmbGun Minuteman Review #shorts
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
154 followers
69 views • 07/04/2023

Our Key purpose in recommending the US Gi Canvas Sling is as a shooter’s aid


Most stable is the loop sling…sink into it's support for benchrest like steadiness.


Hasty Sling great for squatting and offhand.


Hasty, Hasty Sling for fast deployment offhand


And, yeah, you can sling your rifle for carry, too.


African muzzle down carry…………and presentation


US GI muzzle up Carry……….and presentation


Ambgun runs this sling on two Ruger 10/22’s, a BCM RECCE, the Tikka T1x, the Mossberg MVP Predator, a Henry 22LR lever, and the Henry 5.56 Long Ranger.


Why canvas over nylon? Nylon is slick slips loose, especially as a loop sling. Canvas grips.


Attend a Project Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinic to get detailed instruction on the use of the sling…avoid the typical nylon sling for the best shot at earning your "Rifleman" patch. Seriously, besides a teachable attitude, it's most important.


Project Appleseed

https://www.ambgun.com/appleseed-prep

