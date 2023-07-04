USGI Canvas Sling AmbGun Minuteman Review #shorts

Our Key purpose in recommending the US Gi Canvas Sling is as a shooter’s aid





Most stable is the loop sling…sink into it's support for benchrest like steadiness.





Hasty Sling great for squatting and offhand.





Hasty, Hasty Sling for fast deployment offhand





And, yeah, you can sling your rifle for carry, too.





African muzzle down carry…………and presentation





US GI muzzle up Carry……….and presentation





Ambgun runs this sling on two Ruger 10/22’s, a BCM RECCE, the Tikka T1x, the Mossberg MVP Predator, a Henry 22LR lever, and the Henry 5.56 Long Ranger.





Why canvas over nylon? Nylon is slick slips loose, especially as a loop sling. Canvas grips.





Attend a Project Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinic to get detailed instruction on the use of the sling…avoid the typical nylon sling for the best shot at earning your "Rifleman" patch. Seriously, besides a teachable attitude, it's most important.





Project Appleseed

https://www.ambgun.com/appleseed-prep