Libs Are Evil

They’re Killing You
* It’s not just that they’re bad.
* Everything they do, they destroy.
* Whatever they do is not only going to not help you; it will hurt you.
* Can [Bidan]’s actions be explained away as incompetence, failures, errors etc?
* This regime is successfully executing one malevolent plot after another.
* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 18 March 2024
https://rumble.com/v4jzcfc-we-fought-back-and-won-ep.-2209-03182024.html