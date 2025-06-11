© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lubavitch Agenda Is Clear: ‘Hate Speech’ Laws Are Just A Trojan Horse For Noahide Subjugation Of The Goyim.
Watch as ‘anti-hate’ groups—always Jewish-led—push the same global script: dismantle free speech, enforce Talmudic morality. Goyim, wake up.
https://x.com/JustDudeChannel/status/1932496784024055825
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/