THE SMOKE PLUMES ARE THICKENING - US could face economic turmoil if another bank faces collapse, money bosses warn - BBC News
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
258 followers
0
61 views • 05/03/2023

Remember the reassuring fairytales told by Dick Fuld, Hank Paulson & Ben Bernanke!? Just before the 2008 GFC? NOW JAMIE DIMON TOOTS THE SAME HORN, ONCE AGAIN.

The US could face economic turmoil if more banks face collapse, some of the world's leading money managers have warned.

The caution followed the failure of First Republic, the second-largest banking failure in US history, and the third bank to collapse in the country since March.

JP Morgan Chase took over First Republic in a deal brokered by regulators - but there is a warning that the US could face a credit crunch and an economic slowdown, and at a crucial time, if another bank fails.

collapseusglobalistnwonew world orderrothschildbankingjamie dimonjp morganconsolidationjpmfirst republic
