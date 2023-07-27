© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Armed Forces of Ukraine threw the bodies of their dead on the battlefield in the Zaporozhye direction - President Putin.
All attempts at a counteroffensive have been stopped, the enemy has been driven back with heavy losses - President Putin’s statement about the intensification of hostilities by Ukraine.
➡️The Armed Forces of Ukraine stepped up hostilities, the main ones were in the Zaporozhye direction;
➡️The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 200 people in the last attack, Russia 10 times less;
➡️39 pieces of equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of which 26 tanks were destroyed;
➡️Soldiers and officers of the Russian Federation demonstrated the best examples of mass heroism in the SMO zone.