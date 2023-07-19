17-year-old Student collapsed and dies while attending School... (Rajkot-India) ☠️

Rajkot: A class 12 student at Lal Bahadur Shastri School in Rajkot fainted during an exam and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, the doctor declared the student brought dead.

The incident took place today when a student from Lal Bahadur School suddenly fainted, prompting an urgent rush to the civil hospital. Upon examination, the doctors pronounced the student dead upon arrival. The exact cause of death will be determined after the postmortem report, and an investigation will be conducted to ascertain whether the student’s death was due to a heart attack or any other cause. The deceased student, Mudit Nadiapara, was 17 years old and studying commerce in class 12. His father, Akshay Bhai, worked as a security guard at Rajkot Civil Hospital.

Dakshaben, the class teacher, mentioned that Mudit appeared perfectly fine before the exam. He had breakfast and water, and the Gujarati subject unit test was being conducted. However, during the exam, he suddenly collapsed. The teachers acted swiftly by sprinkling water on him and taking him to the OC room, where they administered basic treatment like CPR and called for medical assistance. Eventually, Mudit was transferred to the Civil Hospital for further treatment with the assistance of emergency services.

Heart attacks have become a growing concern, with reports of deaths due to heart attacks occurring regularly. Just two days ago, a 20-year-old youth named Ketul Kumar Soni passed away from a sudden heart attack while playing cricket in Aravalli, Modasa. Despite efforts to seek medical attention, Soni, unfortunately, succumbed to a heart attack. He was an engineering student.

Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bshdpz03jlo&ab_channel=News18Gujarati

https://deshgujarat.com/2023/07/17/class-12-student-collapsed-and-died-during-exam-in-rajkot-heart-attack-suspected/

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

