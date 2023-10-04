BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

John-Kerrys-Daughter-Orders-Govts-To-Mass-Euthanize-BILLIONS-of-People-Before-2030
Ezekiel34
Ezekiel34
93 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
279 views • 10/04/2023

Published Oct 4th, 2023Streamed on: Oct 3rd, 2023

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34 

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/ 

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34 

https://rumble.com/c/THEPEOPLESVOICE 


John Kerry’s daughter has urged world governments to urgently ramp up the WEF’s propaganda so that members of the public are mentally prepared to witness the deaths of billions of human beings in the global elite’s great depopulation drive.


Vanessa Kerry was speaking at a World Economic Forum panel to discuss the elite’s plans to brainwash the public into accepting their fate in order to save the planet from so-called “global boiling.”


According to Kerry, the people of the world have been softened-up by the Covid pandemic and they are now “emotionally” ready to accept that culling the vast majority of the population is in the best interests of humanity.


But there is just one problem for Kerry and her cronies in the corridors of power at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The entire world is a crime scene and the WEF has left its fingerprints all over it.

Keywords
globalistrockefellerilluminaticontrol freaksde-populationezek34tierney
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy