Prophetic InSight with GINGER ZIEGLER | This Passover, Stay Steady, No Matter What!

Get ready for Passover (April 12th - 19th) and stay off the emotional rollercoaster because GOD is moving! No matter what the enemy does in this season, stay ready, armed with the Blood of Jesus and Ps. 91 ⬇️





"When you abide under the shadow of Shaddai, you are hidden in the strength of God Most High.

He’s the hope that holds me and the stronghold to shelter me,

the only God for me, and my great confidence.

He will rescue you from every hidden trap of the enemy, and he will protect you from false accusationand any deadly curse.

His massive arms are wrapped around you, protecting you.

You can run under his covering of majesty and hide.

His arms of faithfulness are a shield keeping you from harm.

You will never worry about an attack of demonic forces at night

nor have to fear a spirit of darkness coming against you.

Don’t fear a thing! Whether by night or by day, demonic danger will not trouble you, nor will the powers of evil be launched against you.

Even in a time of disaster, with thousands and thousands being killed, you will remain unscathed and unharmed.

You will be a spectator as the wicked perish in judgment,

for they will be paid back for what they have done!

When we live our lives within the shadow of God Most High,

our secret hiding place, we will always be shielded from harm.

How then could evil prevail against us or disease infect us?

God sends angels with special orders to protect you wherever you go, defending you from all harm.

If you walk into a trap, they’ll be there for you and keep you from stumbling.

You’ll even walk unharmed among the fiercest powers of darkness, trampling every one of them beneath your feet!

For here is what the Lord has spoken to me:

“Because you loved me, delighted in me, and have been loyal to my name,

I will greatly protect you.

I will answer your cry for help every time you pray, and you will feel my presence in your time of trouble.

I will deliver you and bring you honor.

I will satisfy you with a full life and with all that I do for you.

For you will enjoy the fullness of my salvation!” Pslarm 91 [TPT]





Join me LIVE every Tuesday at 11:11AM (CST) on YouTube! Click below to subscribe to my channel! ⬇️





🆕The NEW America Decrees [FREE]: https://mtr.bio/gingerziegler

-------------------------------------------

SALVATION PRAYER:

"Father God,

I want to receive the salvation You have promised to me through Jesus. I ask for forgiveness for all my sins and to be washed clean in His Blood. Thank you for loving me and giving me your loving kindness and mercy in Jesus' Name."

►If you have prayed this prayer, please let us know so we can celebrate with you by emailing: [email protected].

-------------------------------------------

ONLINE GIVING

► Text to Give: Text the keyword “GIVE” to 817-859-8688 (note: Text to Give Ministry Name is Embracing His Grace - you are giving to Ginger Ziegler Ministries)

► Through the Website: https://gingerziegler.com/giving/

-------------------------------------------

𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► MyPillow - save up to 80% off, use Promo Code: GINGER or visit https://www.mypillow.com/ginger

► Fern Valley Soap - save up to 20% off, use Promo Code: GINGER when you visit:https://fernvalleysoaps.com/

-------------------------------------------

FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA!

FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/gingerzieglerministries

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GingerZiegler

X: https://x.com/GingerZiegler

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gingerzieglerministries

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@GingerZiegler

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/GingerZieglerMinistries

Website: https://gingerziegler.com/

► ALL LINKS: https://m.mtrbio.com/gingerziegler

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For the Ginger Ziegler Ministries Newsletter: https://gingerziegler.substack.com/

► Become a GZM Partner: https://gingerziegler.com/partnership/

► Get More Teachings from Ginger on the Blood and More: https://gingerziegler.com/shop/

-------------------------------------------

For ministry speaking engagements, please contact us at:

[email protected]