LIVE Special: How to Assert Kingdom Authority & Combat Regional / Territorial Spirits



"For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places" Ephesians 6:12





Every day, we encounter the spirit realm and have no idea what is going on behind the scenes. Men and women do not rise to power and governmental authority on their own. They are either placed there by God or are a puppet for darkness. When the Gospel of the kingdom is established in a region, peace and justice flow. Spiritual warfare is real. Believers have to actively take ground in the Spirit to remove ancient territorial spirits and stay vigilant in guarding the newly claimed ground and revoke any authority granted.