Aboriginal Cultural Heritage laws - Voice Crap Without The Voice.

Exemptions for the New Laws



Our land? I’m still not quite sure. Western Australia’s new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage laws introduced this month which aim to protect culturally significant sites are literally hundreds of pages long. I’ve provided links below if you really want to look through them, but they’re not written for the average person to understand. They are legal documents. What I just showed you was just the contents page. It literally took me 36 hours to read through the entire Act. I’m joking. But it did take me a couple of hours just to skim through it.



ABORIGINAL CULTURAL HERITAGE ACT

https://www.legislation.wa.gov.au/leg...



FACT SHEETS, GUIDELINES AND EXEMPTIONS

https://www.wa.gov.au/government/docu...



LOCAL ABORIGINAL CULTURAL HERITAGE SERVICE FEES

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/20...



Join: @RealLandDownUnder on Telegram.





Join Roobs Flyers:



Website - https://roobsflyers.com/



Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers



Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers



Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs



Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RoobsFlyer/



Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/



Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08



Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0



Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs



YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@RoobsFlyers



Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine



Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer



Download flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers



Download PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library



The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.



All rights reserved.







