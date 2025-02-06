🇵🇸🇮🇱 DARING PALESTINIAN OPERATION HUMILIATES ISRAELI ARMY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
8 Israeli troops wounded, 2 reportedly killed after Palestinian fighter disguises himself in IDF gear, infiltrates military complex east of Tubas in occupied West Bank.
He then reached dormitory and watchtower (2nd pic), opened fire from point-blank range at occupying troops, sending entire complex into panic.
Clashes broke out, followed by an overwhelmed IDF resorting to deploying drone after over half an hour of exchange fire, when the attacker was finally killed.
Source @Intel Republic
