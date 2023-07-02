🚨 BOMBSHELL: New Investigation Finds 1-in-3 Pfizer Vaccine Batches May Have Been a Placebo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Kim Iverson Show:
🚨 BOMBSHELL - New Investigation Finds 1-in-3 Pfizer Vaccine Doses May Have Been a Placebo
~~ ARE YOU BUYING THIS??? ~~~
"They were experimenting on people. There's no other way to slice it. The only other thing that's possible is that they were covering up for the massive number of side effects...And the only way to mitigate it, to keep the public calm and to keep taking our injection, is to give a chunk of them a placebo."