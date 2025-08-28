BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Final Babel: Prophecy, Globalism, And Gods Intervention
LastChristian
LastChristian
105 views • 3 weeks ago

From the Tower of Babel in Genesis to Mystery Babylon in Revelation, mankind’s rebellion against God has come full circle.

Video Version available at ⁠https://www.lastchristian.net/⁠

Today’s drive for global government, digital control, and false religious unity mirrors the pride of Babel and the rise of the Beast system. 

This powerful broadcast uncovers the prophetic connections between ancient Babel and the end-times, exposing how globalism, technology, and deception are preparing the world for final judgment.

Yet Scripture reminds us that Christ will return to crush the counterfeit kingdom and establish His eternal reign.

🔥 Don’t miss this eye-opening study—where history, prophecy, and today’s headlines collide. 

Keywords
bible studyglobalismlast daysone world governmentantichristbook of revelationprophecy updatefalse prophetend times prophecytower of babelmystery babylonbible truthdaniel 7revelation 17revelation 18christian prophecyconservative christianjesus christ returnglobal religionrevelation radiothe last christian radio showprophetic connectionsevangelical teachingend time deceptionwalking through the word
