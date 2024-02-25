BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
When The STATE Is Physical-Layer⁶G RAPEing You And You Stay Silent That's Called Stockholm Syndrome!
Nonvaxer420
39 views • 02/25/2024

WWIII HAS BEGUN - DARPA N3 PROJECT HAS GONE LIVE & WIDE - My 2011 Website Already Detailed Protocol

https://youtu.be/LMA3Q1prU-Q?si=3jJ76qtJAKyXGEdY

.

DARPA N3 developed Nonsurgical Brain Machine Interfaces for soldiers to use their thoughts alone to control multiple unmanned vehicles or a bomb disposal robot on battlefield – International Defense Security & Technology https://idstch.com/technology/biosciences/darpa-n3-developing-nonsurgical-brain-machine-interfaces-for-soldiers-to-use-his-thoughts-alone-to-control-multiple-unmanned-vehicles-or-a-bomb-disposal-robot-on-battlefield/

.

DARPA_NonSurgical_Neurotech...

Mar 23, 2018 — ... N3 will focus on two approaches: noninvasive. (Technical Area 1 –TA1) and TA2

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://research-vp.tau.ac.il/sites/resauth.tau.ac.il/files/DARPA_NonSurgical_Neurotech_HR001118S0029.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiFrZ270sSEAxUBl4kEHYSUDLUQFnoECBsQAQ&usg=AOvVaw1S2Suliye1DZUa2QyEM9XO

.

2019 Battelle-Led Team Wins DARPA Award to Develop Injectable, Bi-Directional Brain Computer Interface| Battelle Press Release

https://www.battelle.org/insights/newsroom/press-release-details/battelle-led-team-wins-darpa-award-to-develop-injectable-bi-directional-brain-computer-interface

.

America's Book Of Secrets: DARPA's Secret Mind Control Technology (Season 4) | History 2013

https://youtu.be/wZRkfBsTTt8?si=1QwHoQ9-alyH7GQI

.

Home - IEEE EMBS is the world’s largest international society of biomedical engineers

https://www.embs.org/

.


Did you get vaccinated with Ivermectin/IVM PLGA nanoparticles for a fake virus called SARS-COV-2?

If so, you were targeted by a host of biodigital convergence drs, DARPA algorithms & alleged truth media. Thank them for your green fluorescent immunosensor.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7724756/

.

scientists to use human body as 6g antenna - Google Search https://www.google.com/search?q=scientists+to+use+human+body+as+6g+antenna&sca_esv=5fee7d56a3546583&sxsrf=ACQVn099oPBrrbtbMdiwVu0JMYVVpNu9Tg%3A1708803176008&source=hp&ei=Z0TaZfPeO9vNkPIP1ou2wAI&oq=scientists+to+use+human+body+as+6g+antenn&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIpc2NpZW50aXN0cyB0byB1c2UgaHVtYW4gYm9keSBhcyA2ZyBhbnRlbm4qAggAMgcQIRgKGKABSPiBAVDjCljPenABeACQAQCYAcADoAHtVaoBCzAuNy4yMC4xMi4yuAEByAEA-AEBmAIqoALsWagCD8ICBxAjGOoCGCfCAhAQLhjHARivARiOBRjqAhgnwgIKECMYgAQYigUYJ8ICBBAjGCfCAgsQABiABBiKBRiRAsICERAuGIAEGIoFGJECGMcBGNEDwgIKEAAYgAQYigUYQ8ICDhAuGIAEGLEDGMcBGNEDwgIQEAAYgAQYigUYQxixAxiDAcICFBAuGIAEGIoFGJECGMkDGMcBGNEDwgILEAAYgAQYigUYkgPCAggQABiABBixA8ICDRAAGIAEGIoFGEMYsQPCAg4QABiABBiKBRiRAhixA8ICBRAAGIAEwgIFEC4YgATCAggQLhiABBjUAsICCxAAGIAEGIoFGIYDwgIFECEYoAHCAgYQABgWGB7CAggQABgWGB4YD8ICCBAAGBYYHhgKwgIFECEYnwXCAgQQIRgVmAMekgcLMS41LjE4LjE2LjI&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp

.

Find EMF Protection At Fix the World Project Maroc S.A.R.L. specializes in handmade Home Decor products for EMF protection as well as online technology education.  https://ftwproject.com/ref/512

trump2024x
