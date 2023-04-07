Here are some ways to test the foods you eat for fake stuff- protect yourself

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw
Apr 7, 2023
Our fake government pollutes our air, water, soil and food and most of all our minds. Here are some ways to find out if what you are eating is contaminated (or how contaminated it is).
Source: Not cited by poster.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gbu4jjVTQu6A/