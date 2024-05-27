Trump Win Causing Distress - Political Talk - Too White & Straight

Yes, Trump can win the 2024 election. Here are four reasons why





He has been impeached twice, tried to thwart the peaceful transfer of power after losing the 2020 presidential election, faces scores of charges in multiple criminal cases, and his critics warn he is plotting to rule as an autocrat. Yet, Donald Trump could still return to the White House.

Trump leads his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination by nearly 40 percentage points according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll of Republican voters, a remarkable comeback for a one-term president who three years ago appeared vanquished and humiliated.





https://www.reuters.com/world/us/yes-trump-can-win-2024-election-here-are-four-reasons-why-2023-12-12/









'Sheer panic' from European leaders on potential second Trump term





Donald Trump got one step closer to a second presidential term with his expected overwhelming victory in Iowa. The prospect is triggering "sheer panic" among European leaders, according to one geopolitical expert who spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.





"Everyone's talking about it," said Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group, in an interview with Yahoo Finance. "I mean, there's a lot of ice out there. Right under the ice — just under the ice — is sheer panic on the part of certainly every European leader you may have seen."





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/sheer-panic-from-european-leaders-on-potential-second-trump-term-ian-bremmer/ar-AA1n3Php









What is the meaning of ‘is’?





n this day in 1998, the world had to dig deep and ask itself, “What does the word ‘is’ mean?” Thank President Bill Clinton, who caused the linguistic existential crisis during his grand jury testimony regarding his affair with Monica Lewinsky.





https://www.cnn.com/2017/08/17/politics/tbt-clinton-grand-jury-testimony/index.html









New California Gun and Ammo Tax Becomes Law: What to Know





California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several new California gun control laws — one doubles the tax on guns and ammunition purchased in the state.





https://www.kiplinger.com/taxes/california-gun-and-ammo-tax









Sunny Hostin laments Caitlin Clark's popularity is part of White, and 'pretty' privilege





"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin argued that "White privilege" and "pretty privilege" played a role in Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's popularity during the ABC talk show on Wednesday.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/sunny-hostin-laments-caitlin-clark-s-popularity-is-part-of-white-and-pretty-privilege/ar-BB1mRVeJ









Jemele Hill Claims Caitlin Clark’s Popularity is Due to Being White and Straight





Caitlin Clark is becoming more and more of a household name. The 22-year-old’s star began to rise after breaking Pete Maravich’s record of 3667 lifetime points, the highest of any college basketball player, male or female.





https://www.beliefnet.com/columnists/idolchatter/2024/05/jemele-hill-claims-caitlin-clarks-popularity-is-due-to-being-white-and-straight.html









Socialist Chicago council member says it's 'racist' to punish criminals, America is a 'garbage society'





Rossana Rodriguez is an alderwoman on Chicago's city council who supports defunding the police and caucuses with the Democratic Socialists. The alderwoman, who explicitly calls for "critical race theory" to be taught to children, is also involved in the council's Education and Child Development committee.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/socialist-chicago-council-member-says-its-racist-to-punish-criminals-america-is-a-garbage-society/ar-BB1mynLz









AOC’s Latest Rant – “Roads And Bridges Are Racist”





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/aoc-s-latest-rant-roads-and-bridges-are-racist/ss-BB1lTMJW