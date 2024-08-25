Georgia Tech Shocks No. 10 Florida State with Last-Second Field Goal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a thrilling college football showdown, Georgia Tech pulled off a stunning upset against No. 10 Florida State, clinching the victory with a last-second field goal. The Yellow Jackets showcased their resilience and determination, overcoming the odds to secure a memorable win. The game was a nail-biter from start to finish, with both teams battling for dominance, but it was Georgia Tech's clutch performance in the final moments that sealed the deal. This victory will be remembered as one of the biggest upsets of the season in the ACC.