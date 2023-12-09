BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Infowars Reporter Owen Shroyer is Free! Bidens Impeachment Proceeding but not soon enough!!
17 views • 12/09/2023

First Infowars host and popular conservative Owen Shroyer was released from an Oakdale, Louisiana prison Friday morning after two months of incarceration for violating speech crimes! Illeagal Imagrants Get paid to invade while Americans suffer. Imagrants being recruted by Biden Regime to enslave us! Ivy league promotes Genoside! Beware of the Trogen Horse of "Government Intervention"! And so much More!

Extended Report;

https://www.realnewschannel.com/infowars-reporter-owen-shroyer-is-free-bidens-impeachment-proceeding-but-not-soon-enough/


Source links:

https://www.realnewschannel.com/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/12/breaking-owen-shroyer-is-free-jailed-infowars-reporter/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-illegals-thank-biden-as-they-cross-us-border/

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-12-08-cognitive-cleansing-censorship-of-truthful-voices-paved-the-way-to-train-ai-systems-to-lie-and-destroy.html

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/12/arizona-sheriff-mark-lamb-every-illegal-alien-crossing/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/12/college-professor-higher-education-has-become-threat-america/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/12/speaker-johnson-announces-biden-impeachment-inquiry-vote-be/

https://100percentfedup.com/biden-administration-threatens-to-withhold-lunch-money-from-schools-that-dont-push-progressive-ideology-policies/https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6570c66811af0259c0d6caaahttps://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=656fdab211af0259c0d360c9https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6570c66811af0259c0d6caaahttps://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=65710f7511af0259c0dda6b8


Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

https://www.flytees.biz/

Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

infowars reporter owen shroyer is freebidens impeachment proceeding but not soon enoughilleagal imagrants
