Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
8 followers
48 views • 9 months ago

We all got new phones before going to El Salvador. We wanted ones that the kids could use that would be rugged enough for them to lug around with them and be waterproof and be able to have a Bitcoin wallet on them. We went with the uleFone brand as they were less expensive for their ruggedness as well as some special features with the loudspeaker, longer battery life, pretty decent cameras and the microscope attachment.


In this review we have the Armor 16S, Armor 21, Armor 22 and the Note 17 all by uleFone.

We also got the microscope that attaches to the Armor 16S and the Armor 21.


and

Follow us on social media at:

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TresGraciasSV


Keywords
bitcoinfamilyreviewel salvadorphonemicroscopehagenaarsulefonearmor 22armor 21armor 16snote 17android 13tempered glasswrist strapir blasterloudspeakeriphone to android
