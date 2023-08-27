BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The entire Biden Ukraine cover story is collapsing with north of $50 MIL in bribery schemes
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
125 views • 08/27/2023

The entire Biden Ukraine cover story is collapsing. It turns out the Obama administration didn’t want to fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma, but Biden went rogue. He fired Shokin, because Hunter asked him to and now the fired prosecutor is speaking out. He says he believes Biden was bribed by Burisma and if it wasn’t for Joe, Ukraine probably wouldn’t be at war with Russia today.


Rep Nancy Mace says the Bidens have raked in north of $50 million and the bank records and witnesses will be the nail in the coffin for Joe Biden.


https://twitter.com/JesseBWatters/status/1695235027175391237?s=20

Keywords
white houseccpbiden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling schemecongress investigation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy