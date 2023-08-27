The entire Biden Ukraine cover story is collapsing with north of $50 MIL in bribery schemes

The entire Biden Ukraine cover story is collapsing. It turns out the Obama administration didn’t want to fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma, but Biden went rogue. He fired Shokin, because Hunter asked him to and now the fired prosecutor is speaking out. He says he believes Biden was bribed by Burisma and if it wasn’t for Joe, Ukraine probably wouldn’t be at war with Russia today.





Rep Nancy Mace says the Bidens have raked in north of $50 million and the bank records and witnesses will be the nail in the coffin for Joe Biden.





