TODAY LAVA ! In Iceland, New Massive Volcanic Eruption - near Grindavík
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a month ago

TODAY ! In Iceland, new Massive Volcanic Eruption near Grindavík.

Lava is coming from the North. Grindavík is a fishing town on the Southern Peninsula of Iceland, not far from Þorbjörn, a tuya. It is one of the few towns with a harbour on this coast. Most of the inhabitants work in the fishing industry. The Blue Lagoon, Grindavík's premiere attraction, is located 5 kilometres from the town centre.

