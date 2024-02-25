BREAKING NEWS: Trump Wins South Carolina Republican Primary, Defeating Nikki Haley In Her Home State

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING NEWS: Trump Wins South Carolina Republican Primary - President Trump defeated former Nikki Haley, the state's former Governor, in Saturday’s primary—delivering the latest blow to her longshot candidacy in her home state and putting him on track to clinch the Republican nomination as soon as next month.