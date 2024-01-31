False Flag Warning, Time to Sharpen Your Discernment and Gardening Skills

MAILBAG SHOW * 1.30.2024
WICKED RULING BY THE F.D.A. ALLOWS MEDICAL RESEARCH WITHOUT INFORMED CONSENT
1-https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2023/12/21/2023-27935/institutional-review-board-waiver-or-alteration-of-informed-consent-for-minimal-risk-clinical
2-https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/fdas-new-rule-allows-medical-research-without-informed-consent
TONY BLAIR: "WE'RE GOING TO HAVE A WHOLE SLEW OF INJECTABLES"
https://twitter.com/StarkNakedBrief/status/1616040975096315906
W.H.O. BLAMES 'THE TRUTH' FOR SOVEREIGN NATIONS REJECTING SCAMDEMIC TREATY
https://www.thaimbc.com/2024/01/25/who-blames-fake-news-and-conspiracy-theories-as-sovereign-nations-reject-pandemic-treaty/
DID COVID SHOT KILL 14-YEAR-OLD WHO COLLAPSED AND DIED DURING BASKETBALL GAME?
https://breakingdigest.com/another-tragic-loss-14-year-old-girl-suddenly-collapses-and-dies-during-high-school-basketball-game/
BILL GATES: "NUMBER TWO WILL GET YOUR ATTENTION THIS TIME!?
https://twitter.com/5dme81/status/1698638282307858775
CARBON FOOTPRINT INFO
1-https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/01/240122140408.htm
2-https://web.archive.org/web/20240122203005/https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/01/22/carbon-footprint-homegrown-food-allotment-increase/
WHA...? GROWING YOUR OWN VEGETABLES IS BAD FOR THE PLANET
https://off-guardian.org/2024/01/24/growing-your-own-vegetables-is-bad-for-the-planet/
WHY ARE EURO GOVNTS URGING THE STOCKPILING OF PRESCRIPTION DRUGS?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/why-are-european-governments-urging-citizens-stockpile-prescription/
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.