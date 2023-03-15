Vaxxed Pilots DANGEROUS In Skies: Bioweapon JABBED Pilot INCAPACITATED Mid Flight

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby is covering up and refusing to acknowledge the dangerous plight of vaxxed pilots.

Josh Yoder is here to detail what happened on March 11th with United Flight 2007.

The flight was traveling from Guatemala to Chicago and somewhere over the Gulf of Mexico the captain of the flight became incapacitated.

The flight was diverted to Houston with reports the captain was having chest pains.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirbty has been very vocal and proud of his company's 99% employee vaccination rate.

Myocarditis is wreaking havoc in the aviation industry.

Flights are being delayed due to lack of crews and this will continue into the foreseeable future.

The FAA continues to completely ignore the danger of vaxxed pilots even though U.S. Freedom Flyers has provided conclusive data revealing bioweapon injected pilots are at risk.

The American people must demand the FAA begin subclinical myocarditis screenings on all pilots.

The CEO of United Airlines is more concerned with his woke agenda and dresses like a woman.

Contact United Airlines at 1-800-864-8331

Contact Southwest Airlines at 1 (800) 435-9792

Contact Allegiant Air at (702) 505-8888

Contact the FAA at 866-835-5322 or https://www.faa.gov/contact

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely,

GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/

Eat Carbs and LOSE WEIGHT, Check out MCT: https://thehealthyfat.com/stew

From spy balloons to saber rattling, does China hold a deadly secret that would cripple our country beyond recognition? America's biggest threat in 2023. This documentary https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network