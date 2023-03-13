Jenny Beth Martin Discusses Deliberate Catastrophic Weakening of the U.S. Patent System

When America was founded, it was a revolutionary idea to protect the intellectual property rights of its citizens, rather than forcing people to cede their inventions to a king or ruler. As co-founder and president of the Tea Party Patriots, Jenny Beth Martin produced the jaw-dropping film, Innovation Race, which discusses the deliberate catastrophic weakening of the American patent system. The patent system is protected in Article 1, Section 8, Clause 8 of the Constitution, which promotes the progress of science and useful arts, by securing for limited times to authors and inventors the exclusive right to their respective writings and discoveries.







TAKEAWAYS





Congress can save the patent system by removing the administrative court, restoring first to invent, and granting injunctive relief





America Invents Act in 2011 created a bureaucratic administrative court system that can deny patents to American inventors





China intends to surpass America technologically by stealing our innovations and ideas





Jenny’s book, Tea Party Patriots, describes how we can restore America’s greatness through free market and limited government







