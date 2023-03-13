BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jenny Beth Martin Discusses Deliberate Catastrophic Weakening of the U.S. Patent System
When America was founded, it was a revolutionary idea to protect the intellectual property rights of its citizens, rather than forcing people to cede their inventions to a king or ruler. As co-founder and president of the Tea Party Patriots, Jenny Beth Martin produced the jaw-dropping film, Innovation Race, which discusses the deliberate catastrophic weakening of the American patent system. The patent system is protected in Article 1, Section 8, Clause 8 of the Constitution, which promotes the progress of science and useful arts, by securing for limited times to authors and inventors the exclusive right to their respective writings and discoveries.



TAKEAWAYS


Congress can save the patent system by removing the administrative court, restoring first to invent, and granting injunctive relief


America Invents Act in 2011 created a bureaucratic administrative court system that can deny patents to American inventors


China intends to surpass America technologically by stealing our innovations and ideas


Jenny’s book, Tea Party Patriots, describes how we can restore America’s greatness through free market and limited government



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Innovation Race Trailer: http://bit.ly/3KVO3cZ 

Pop Culture Purge Tour Info: http://bit.ly/3J3fmPU

Tea Party Patriots Book: https://amzn.to/3J253LS

Kerusso T-shirts (15% off using code TINA): http://bit.ly/3kQRW8h


🔗 CONNECT WITH JENNY BETH MARTIN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jennybethm 


🔗 CONNECT WITH TEA PARTY PATRIOTS

Website: https://www.teapartypatriots.org/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TPPatriots 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TPPatriots 


🔗 CONNECT WITH INNOVATION RACE

Website: https://www.innovationracemovie.com/index

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InnovationRaceMovie/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/innovationracemovie/ 

Podcast: http://bit.ly/3Zh5CIL 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021



america technology china jenny beth martin tina griffin tea party patriots counter culture mom show innovative race patent system
