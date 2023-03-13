Jenny Beth Martin Discusses Deliberate Catastrophic Weakening of the U.S. Patent System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
When America was founded, it was a revolutionary idea to protect the intellectual property rights of its citizens, rather than forcing people to cede their inventions to a king or ruler. As co-founder and president of the Tea Party Patriots, Jenny Beth Martin produced the jaw-dropping film, Innovation Race, which discusses the deliberate catastrophic weakening of the American patent system. The patent system is protected in Article 1, Section 8, Clause 8 of the Constitution, which promotes the progress of science and useful arts, by securing for limited times to authors and inventors the exclusive right to their respective writings and discoveries.
TAKEAWAYS
Congress can save the patent system by removing the administrative court, restoring first to invent, and granting injunctive relief
America Invents Act in 2011 created a bureaucratic administrative court system that can deny patents to American inventors
China intends to surpass America technologically by stealing our innovations and ideas
Jenny’s book, Tea Party Patriots, describes how we can restore America’s greatness through free market and limited government
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Innovation Race Trailer: http://bit.ly/3KVO3cZ
Pop Culture Purge Tour Info: http://bit.ly/3J3fmPU
Tea Party Patriots Book: https://amzn.to/3J253LS
Kerusso T-shirts (15% off using code TINA): http://bit.ly/3kQRW8h
🔗 CONNECT WITH JENNY BETH MARTIN
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jennybethm
🔗 CONNECT WITH TEA PARTY PATRIOTS
Website: https://www.teapartypatriots.org/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TPPatriots
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TPPatriots
🔗 CONNECT WITH INNOVATION RACE
Website: https://www.innovationracemovie.com/index
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InnovationRaceMovie/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/innovationracemovie/
Podcast: http://bit.ly/3Zh5CIL
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021