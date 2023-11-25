Filmed by the AFU on the Right Bank of the Dnepr in the Kherson region.

Adding from today near this area:

There are reports that the Ukrainian forces are having a really tough time in Krynky, their "PR Bridgehead" (small and muddy plot of land) on the Russian side of the Dnepr in Kherson.

ℹ️ Russians don't have defensive lines on the banks of the river here, remember when the Ukrainians blew up the dam? Also it's lowland compared to the Ukrainian side, so they pulled back the defenses a little.

Anyway, the Ukrainian information space has been screaming of "victories" on the swampy banks for a few weeks now.

Now who would've thought that transporting ammunition and supplies across the river with small boats, sometimes even kayaks at night would eventually cause a problem. Especially since the Russians introduced night vision FPV drones.

Today there are reports that the ammunition is running low, the supplies are running dry and overall a bad time is in store for the AFU over there.





🐻 Russians had issues in Kherson when there was a bridge still intact, Ukrainians thought kayaks and small boats would do fine.

Makes sense.





