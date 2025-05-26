BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
IDF says it struck 200+ targets in Gaza over the past 48 hours
3 months ago

IDF says it struck 200+ targets in Gaza over the past 48 hours, hitting Hamas weapons depots, tunnels, sniper posts, and top Hamas militants.

🚨AT LEAST 40 DEAD AFTER ISRAELI STRIKES ON GAZA: HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW 

🟠Israel’s military has carried out a series of strikes in Gaza, killing 40 people, including 25 in an attack on a school shelter in the al-Daraj neighborhood.

🟠The strike sparked a large fire at the school, where charred bodies were found during firefighting efforts.

🟠Palestinian media report one dead and several wounded after Israel shelled a tent in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp (central Gaza).

🟠Israeli forces also destroyed residential buildings in Beit Lahia (north), Shuja’iya and At-Tuffah neighborhoods (eastern Gaza City), and Al-Qarara in Khan Yunis (south), per Palestinian sources.

🟠Arab media, citing medical sources, say around 50 people died in the recent Israeli strikes, mostly as a result of the school attack.

🟠The IDF reports three rockets were fired from southern Gaza towards Israeli settlements.

