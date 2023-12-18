Learn the Secrets Behind the Satanic Idol on Display in the Iowa State Capitol

A Satanic idol and altar has been placed in the Iowa Capitol building for the Christmas season, with some Republican lawmakers even defending it.





Learn more here:





https://www.infowars.com/posts/satanic-idol-on-display-at-iowa-state-capitol-at-christmastime-gop-lawmakers-defend/





