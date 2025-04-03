BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - Blueprint to the Digital Economy: Creating Wealth in the Era of E-Business by Don Tapscott
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • 5 months ago

Don Tapscott's 1999 book "Blueprint to the Digital Economy: Creating Wealth in the Era of E-Business" remains strikingly relevant today, offering prophetic insights into the digital revolution. The book explores how the internet transformed business, government, and society, beginning with Netscape's 1994 browser launch, which democratized web access. Tapscott identifies five key trends reshaping the economy: (1) redefined value creation as industries converge digitally (e.g., cars becoming tech-enhanced services); (2) knowledge economics, where sharing boosts value; (3) accelerated growth driven by IT; (4) friction-free e-business, reducing costs and empowering customers; and (5) digital implosion, favoring specialization over traditional corporate structures. Case studies illustrate emerging e-business communities—like OASIS in energy trading or Cisco’s digital supply chains—showcasing efficiency gains. Industries like publishing and photography face radical shifts, with digital tools enabling interactivity and new business models, while logistics firms (e.g., FedEx) become critical in globalized commerce. The book emphasizes adaptability, trust, and continuous learning, urging readers to embrace digital transformation’s opportunities and challenges. Despite its age, its analysis of foundational digital economy principles endures.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai 

Find a copy of this amazing book here

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy