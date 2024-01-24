The Beginning of Job's Sorrows

Just like any other day, people desire to see the worst in others. Whether they are envious, jealous, or because of self-hate. This is demonic.
When it is rooted in a lie. And you are the one being persecuted. Know that it is of the devil.
