M.O.A.R: Steve Kirsch Responds to Dr. Shiva Critique of whistleblower data in X Space SUMMARY REEL

Dr. Shiva in a Kim DotCom X Space, described the MOAR New Zealand Vaccine data release as a "Nothing Burger" and largely refutes Steve Kirsch's findings. Steve Kirsch responds in an X Space.
The interactive format of this X space, means that Kirsch's response is scattered throughout the presentation, intermingled with viewer responses/interactions.