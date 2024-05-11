BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Revolutionary Revivalists EP 4- Walk With His Armor 🔥
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
16 views • 12 months ago

BardsFM and Resistance Chicks are proud to present the Revolutionary Revivalists! Wisdom and the POWER of God from the youth of BardsNation and the Resistance Chicks Family!

We are under spiritual attack, the enemy never rests. Today we will discuss the true meaning of the Armor of God, how to walk in it, and most importantly wearing it onto the battlefield. We must step out with our armor and stand strong in these times. 🔥🔥🔥

Join us LIVE for The Revolutionary Revivalists' weekly program on Thursdays with hosts Abigail Petersen and Leia Lumba! Be sure to subscribe and follow their Rumble channel! RevolutionaryRevivalists

https://rumble.com/c/c-6125913

Keywords
bible studyscripturesermonresistance chicksbardsfmchristian podcastword from godthe armor of godrevolutionary revivalistabigail petersenleia lumbachristian youth
