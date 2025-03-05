The 7 Subtle Early Warning Signs of Alzheimer's You Might Be Missing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worried that your occasional forgetfulness might be something more serious? In this video, I reveal the critical differences between normal aging and Alzheimer's disease, walking you through 7 warning signs you should never ignore: disruptive memory loss, planning difficulties, personality changes, vision problems, language struggles, loss of initiative, and social withdrawal. With 1 in 9 people over 65 developing Alzheimer's, recognizing these early signs could be life-changing.
But there's hope! I also share evidence-based natural approaches that may help reduce your risk, including specific brain-protective foods, exercise recommendations, and lifestyle adjustments backed by research. Whether concerned for yourself or a loved one, this knowledge empowers you to take action for better brain health.