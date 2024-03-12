Quo Vadis





Mar 11, 2024





Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for March 9, 2024











The message of Our Lady to Gisella on March 9 follows here:





Dear daughter, thank you for welcoming me into your heart.





How much pain I feel in my heart for humanity, which does not listen to my words.





I'm still with you, because I don't want any soul to be lost.





Many have let themselves be seduced by the cunning of the devil, attracted by the false worldly lights, but for those who were faithful to God in the storm, there will be certainty of the salvation of their souls.





My child, get up and fight those who want to destroy the Divine Word.

My angels, they will not leave you alone in the fight.





Dear daughter, soon the Warning will come and I pray that this last act of mercy may shake hearts and consciences.





Don't be afraid!





I am with you daughter.





How great is the pain of passion.





I lived it together with my Son, but remember that after that there was the Resurrection.





Every Promise, every Word will be a certainty.





Now I bless you in the Name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Penance, fasting, penance.





The following commentary comes from Gisella Cardia:





The loving heartfelt appeal of our sweet Mother must awaken our hearts and our souls.





Her heart is saddened, because we no longer listen to her words.





She is shattered because she doesn't want any of her children to get lost.





Unfortunately, the 'fascinating' lights of the world, emanating from the spirit of darkness: satan, have cunningly blinded many brothers and sisters.





But only those who will let themselves be enlightened by the true spirit of the Light, which in not many days we will receive on the glorious day of Easter, will come to the sure salvation of their soul, because during the storm they remained faithful to God.





All of us together, let us arm ourselves with the weapons of prayer, to fight the spirit of Evil, which wants to destroy the teachings of the Word of Jesus.





We all remain united around Mary under the cross, as John did, to receive the last longing of the Son of God, who will give us the strength to fully live the passion of our lives, with the sure hope that one day together with Him we will rise to true life.





Strength and courage, let's move on with Love!





The Church study of Gisella Cardia's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them is ongoing.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnBiZbR7J5c