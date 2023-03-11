BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2023-03-11 Contribution at Dr Aseem Malhotra's Talk
The HWP Report
The HWP Report
11 views • 03/10/2023

UNSAFE and INEFFECTIVE – Ethical and Evidence Based Healthcare FASA AND PARTNERS PRESENT DR ASEEM MALHOTRA LIVE

On the evening of 07th March 2023, SAVIMS, Health Awareness, FASA, Alliance of Living Liberators and NEASA engaged with Dr Aseem Malhotra on a live stream platform as he presented his thought-provoking talk titled UNSAFE AND INEFFECTIVE

The near hour presentation was followed with a multitude of questions and comments from three continents.

Special mention and thanks to Nick Hudson of Panda, Dr Stephen Schmidt of SAVIMS and our very own Dr Faiez Kirsten for their invaluable contributions to the discussions held.

The FASA STEERING COMMITTEE give thanks to our live FASA and alliance partnership audience for making this a wonderful success.

Please note we intend to have 2 to three more of such in the coming months. So stay tuned and follow FREEDOM ALLIANCE SA (http://www.freedomalliancesa.org/)

✤ Watch it here (https://emlct.com/index.php/covid-19-media) 📺


Will this save the world?

https://faiezkirsten.substack.com/p/will-this-save-the-world 

Keywords
vaccinesnew world ordertechnocracycovid-19sars-cov2great resetevidence-based medicine
