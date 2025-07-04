Pantry Prepper : Chicken Noodle Soup for $1.82/

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🥣 Craving chicken noodle soup without the chopping, simmering, and stress?
This one-pot wonder is pure cozy comfort and ready in 20 minutes, no slicing, no fridge, no fuss. Just pantry magic for about $1.82 a person 🙌
https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/chicken-noodle-soup
👋 Hi, I'm MJ, the founder of LoadedPotato.org and your official refrigerator eliminator. I help you hack your kitchen with easy, budget-friendly meals using only shelf-stable ingredients 💥
Here’s what you’ll get in this video:
🍜 A savory, protein-packed chicken noodle soup made with canned and dried pantry staples
🥕 No slicing or dicing. just dump, stir, and simmer
💸 Total cost breakdown and time-saving tips
🍽️ Serves 5, but I’ll show you how to scale it up for 10, 15, or even 20 hungry humans
🧂 My go-to seasoning combo that makes it taste like it simmered all day
🔥 A very real moment where I burn my tongue taste-testing (you're welcome)
🤖 A walkthrough of my auto grocery calculator so you can stock your pantry for the week, month, or apocalypse
🛒 Want to skip the grocery list headache? Head to LoadedPotato.org where you can:
Choose any of my recipes
Automatically calculate how much to buy for your family
Add it straight to your Walmart or Amazon Fresh cart
And never worry about dinner again
💬 Tell me how YOU top your chicken noodle soup, are you team salt & pepper, or do you douse it in sriracha like my teens?
📲 Subscribe for more fridge-free, fast, and filling pantry meals
🛑 Because when dinner’s easy, life gets better.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Follow me here! 🥳
YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato
Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato
TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato
----------------------------------------------------------------
#chickennoodlesoup #pantrymeals #shelfstablemeals #budgetfriendlyrecipes #quickdinner #nocookrecipes #onepotmeals #easyfamilydinner #cannedfoodrecipes #emergencymeals #fridgefreelife #nochoprecipes #soupseason #comfortfood #easyrecipes #loadedpotatohacks #mealplanning #grocerycalculator #prepperpantry #pantryonlycooking #dehydratedveggies #pantrydinner #weeknightdinner #easymealideas #affordablemeals #fridgefreecooking #chickenrecipes #soupfromcans #lazycooking #loadedpotatoorg