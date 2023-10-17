Gog Middle East War When?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hamas attacked Israel at the end of Sukkot. Prophetically speaking, what does this mean? Does this mean WW3 is hours or years away? What are the prophetic implications of an upcoming Middle East War? What should you do to prepare?
1968 Prophecy by 90 Year Old Norwegian Woman https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8k0ua9rOfLk
To understand recent news better, watch John Haller: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6kZ73iaRZmo